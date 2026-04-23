KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,323 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Western Digital were worth $28,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,393 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,196,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,177 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $791,317,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Western Digital by 11.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,805,463 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $456,884,000 after buying an additional 384,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,804,907 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $456,737,000 after buying an additional 402,981 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 4,923.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,407,042 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $409,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,225 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $5,108,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,586 shares in the company, valued at $159,288,807.84. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.31, for a total transaction of $2,743,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,794 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,796.14. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,404 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $389.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $402.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio is 5.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. New Street Research set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Western Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $310.79.

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Key Western Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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