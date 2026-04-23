KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.09% of Tapestry worth $24,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 5,701 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tapestry from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Argus set a $165.00 target price on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tapestry from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total transaction of $1,426,412.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,192,714.04. The trade was a 25.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 39,815 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total value of $6,025,602.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,248,274.52. This represents a 24.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.8%

TPR opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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