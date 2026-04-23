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KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $24.02 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its AIG stake by 17.4% in Q4 to 280,785 shares valued at $24.02 million, while institutional investors own about 90.6% of the company.
  • Several major banks have recently trimmed price targets on AIG; the consensus target is $86.76 and the average analyst rating is "Hold" (1 Strong Buy, 7 Buy, 12 Hold).
  • AIG reported Q4 EPS of $1.96 (beat), missed revenue expectations, trades around $76 with a 12‑month range of $71.25–$87.46, and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.45 (≈2.4% yield).
  • Interested in American International Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,785 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.05% of American International Group worth $24,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in American International Group by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in American International Group by 2,473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in American International Group by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. American International Group's payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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