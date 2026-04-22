KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $47.94 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,545 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $47,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $327.00 to $303.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $270.00.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $271.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.03. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $228.76 and a one year high of $303.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report).

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