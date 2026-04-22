KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,144 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.10% of Exelon worth $42,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,446,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,299,000 after buying an additional 5,554,494 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Exelon by 134,604.0% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,557,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,137,000 after buying an additional 3,554,891 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Exelon by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,504,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,742,000 after buying an additional 2,841,118 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Exelon by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,034,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,768,000 after buying an additional 1,512,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1,308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,516,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,241,000 after buying an additional 1,408,478 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Exelon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exelon from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Further Reading

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