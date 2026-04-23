KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 5,900 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,098 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $28,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 153.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,804,090 shares of the company's stock worth $911,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,579 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 141.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,926,170 shares of the company's stock worth $302,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,358 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 109.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584,214 shares of the company's stock worth $248,658,000 after purchasing an additional 827,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3,829.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 727,511 shares of the company's stock worth $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 708,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 44.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,115 shares of the company's stock worth $352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 707,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $200.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $216.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $133.26 and a one year high of $233.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $65.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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