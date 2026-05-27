Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,219,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,904,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:DIS opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $179.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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