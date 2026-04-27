Koa Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,133 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 2.0% of Koa Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Koa Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CME Group were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $362.00 to $353.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,700. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $91,770.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,539 shares of company stock worth $2,713,821. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CME opened at $285.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.17 and a 52-week high of $329.16. The company has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.26.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CME Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Key Headlines Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 revenue and volumes: CME reported record Q1 revenue and a surge in trading volumes, driven by higher hedging and risk-management activity — a core driver of futures and options trading revenue. Article Title

Record Q1 revenue and volumes: CME reported record Q1 revenue and a surge in trading volumes, driven by higher hedging and risk-management activity — a core driver of futures and options trading revenue. Positive Sentiment: Earnings-call commentary backs the volume story: Management emphasized broad-based demand and rising market risk that is increasing hedging flows — a positive outlook for transaction-driven revenue. Article Title Article Title

Earnings-call commentary backs the volume story: Management emphasized broad-based demand and rising market risk that is increasing hedging flows — a positive outlook for transaction-driven revenue. Positive Sentiment: Full earnings transcript available for deeper color: Investors can review management's detail on volume drivers and segment performance. Article Title

Full earnings transcript available for deeper color: Investors can review management's detail on volume drivers and segment performance. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analysts trimmed price targets but kept constructive ratings: Deutsche Bank cut its PT to $322 (keeps buy) and TD Cowen cut to $323 (keeps buy); Morgan Stanley trimmed to $353 but retained overweight — these lower targets reflect model updates despite continued positive ratings. Article Title Article Title Article Title

Multiple analysts trimmed price targets but kept constructive ratings: Deutsche Bank cut its PT to $322 (keeps buy) and TD Cowen cut to $323 (keeps buy); Morgan Stanley trimmed to $353 but retained overweight — these lower targets reflect model updates despite continued positive ratings. Neutral Sentiment: No meaningful short-interest signal: the short-interest data published for April is effectively zero/unchanged and does not explain the move. (No linked article.)

No meaningful short-interest signal: the short-interest data published for April is effectively zero/unchanged and does not explain the move. (No linked article.) Negative Sentiment: Goldman maintains a sell rating and lowered its PT to $267 — the most bearish big-bank view in the group and a direct negative for sentiment. Article Title

Goldman maintains a sell rating and lowered its PT to $267 — the most bearish big-bank view in the group and a direct negative for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Mixed market reaction and some headline takes that Q1 sales missed analyst expectations or that the stock looks expensive post-earnings — these narratives can pressure short-term price action despite strong volume trends. Article Title Article Title

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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