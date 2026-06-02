Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,699 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,499 shares of the company's stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,925 shares of the company's stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company's stock.

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Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 2.2%

KGS opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $77.68. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 264.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGS

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $776,987.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,380,952.79. This trade represents a 24.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cory Anne Roclawski sold 10,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $590,457.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,708,746.05. The trade was a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $3,269,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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