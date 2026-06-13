Korea Investment CORP Has $110.03 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981,701 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 892,305 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $110,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after buying an additional 19,722,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after buying an additional 9,503,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BofA raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.31.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of INTC opened at $124.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a market cap of $626.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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