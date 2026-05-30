Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 15,458 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $29,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6,278.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla was reported to have received authorization in Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially, a key regulatory step that could move its robotaxi plans closer to launch and support the stock. Tesla (TSLA) Moves Closer to Robotaxi Launch after Texas Driverless Approval

Tesla was reported to have received authorization in Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially, a key regulatory step that could move its robotaxi plans closer to launch and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Counterpoint Research data showed Tesla reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the global battery EV market in Q1 2026, reinforcing its leadership in EVs even as industry growth was modest. Tesla Reclaims No. 1 Position In Global Battery EV Race

Counterpoint Research data showed Tesla reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the global battery EV market in Q1 2026, reinforcing its leadership in EVs even as industry growth was modest. Positive Sentiment: European momentum remained a tailwind, with reports that Tesla EV registrations spiked in Europe and the stock was nearing a buy point, suggesting improving near-term demand trends. Tesla EV Registrations In Europe Spike. The Stock Is Closing In On A Buy Point.

European momentum remained a tailwind, with reports that Tesla EV registrations spiked in Europe and the stock was nearing a buy point, suggesting improving near-term demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles and market commentary pointed to Tesla’s huge valuation being tied to future robotaxis, Optimus, and AI products that still feel years away, which keeps sentiment dependent on execution rather than current fundamentals.

Multiple articles and market commentary pointed to Tesla’s huge valuation being tied to future robotaxis, Optimus, and AI products that still feel years away, which keeps sentiment dependent on execution rather than current fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: There was also renewed speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger, which could be transformative if it ever happened, but remains highly speculative and difficult to value.

There was also renewed speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger, which could be transformative if it ever happened, but remains highly speculative and difficult to value. Negative Sentiment: Fresh reports that Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet is far smaller than Waymo’s — 42 registered vehicles versus 577 — raised concerns that Tesla is lagging competitors in autonomous deployment. Tesla's robotaxi fleet in Texas is still playing catch-up to Waymo

Fresh reports that Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet is far smaller than Waymo’s — 42 registered vehicles versus 577 — raised concerns that Tesla is lagging competitors in autonomous deployment. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage said Tesla’s FSD rollout and robotaxi progress were being overshadowed by Waymo’s lead, adding pressure to the company’s autonomous vehicle narrative.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $435.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 399.81, a P/E/G ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. President Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

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Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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