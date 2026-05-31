Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 11,137 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $132.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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