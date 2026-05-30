Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.99 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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