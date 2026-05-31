Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $65,275,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $4,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $419.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.24 and a 200-day moving average of $342.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $190.56 and a 12 month high of $430.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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