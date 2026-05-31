Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 13,702 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 13,702 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,692 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 154.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,089,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $134.43 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,670. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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