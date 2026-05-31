Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 30,750 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,750 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC's holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,706,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,971,000 after acquiring an additional 108,053 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.74. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 13,856.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 3,450 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $166,497.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 91,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,242.40. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,150 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $152,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,281.18. This trade represents a 19.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,749 shares of company stock worth $2,100,723. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

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