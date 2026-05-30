Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 9,577 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,252 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 9,577 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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