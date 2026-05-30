Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 9,863 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,863 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.13. The stock has a market cap of $375.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,524 shares of company stock worth $125,501,302. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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