Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave by 10,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

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Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $109.53 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.63.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $7,871,632.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sachin Jain sold 898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 131,427 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,970. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,265,642 shares of company stock worth $3,043,956,040.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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