Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,583 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,695 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Kraft Heinz worth $53,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company's stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company's stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,147 shares of the company's stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 197,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,806,249.42. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

More Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and analysts have been raising attention around the improving turnaround story, suggesting early traction in its core brands. Article Title

Kraft Heinz reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and analysts have been raising attention around the improving turnaround story, suggesting early traction in its core brands. Positive Sentiment: The company is boosting marketing spending, launching new products like upgraded Kraft Mac & Cheese and Ore-Ida Tater Tots, and signing a five-year NFL sponsorship deal, all of which could help brand visibility and sales. Article Title

The company is boosting marketing spending, launching new products like upgraded Kraft Mac & Cheese and Ore-Ida Tater Tots, and signing a five-year NFL sponsorship deal, all of which could help brand visibility and sales. Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz launched a $1.1 billion debt tender offer, a move that may improve balance-sheet flexibility and support the company’s broader restructuring efforts. Article Title

Kraft Heinz launched a $1.1 billion debt tender offer, a move that may improve balance-sheet flexibility and support the company’s broader restructuring efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Management is talking more openly about inflation pressure and lower-income consumers running out of room on spending, which explains why Kraft Heinz is leaning hard into value pricing. Article Title

Management is talking more openly about inflation pressure and lower-income consumers running out of room on spending, which explains why Kraft Heinz is leaning hard into value pricing. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target on Kraft Heinz, which could temper enthusiasm despite the recent operational improvements. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.06.

View Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.06. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

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