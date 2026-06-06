Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 1,294.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,488 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 407,971 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 44,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $22.58 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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