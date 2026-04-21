Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 100,800 Shares of Lsb Industries Inc. $LXU

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU - Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.43% of Lsb Industries worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lsb Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Lsb Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lsb Industries Stock Performance

Lsb Industries stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.48. Lsb Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.88 million. Lsb Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lsb Industries Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LXU shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lsb Industries from $9.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lsb Industries from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lsb Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Read Our Latest Report on LXU

Insider Buying and Selling at Lsb Industries

In other news, Director Barry H. Golsen sold 17,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $178,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,615 shares of company stock worth $1,664,284. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Lsb Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc NYSE: LXU is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

Further Reading

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