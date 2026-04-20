Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 23,589 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,589 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $7,038,334.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 529,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,184,320.50. This represents a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 470,748 shares of company stock worth $48,095,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $92.40 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

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About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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