Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,204 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Sysco were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 40,852 shares of the company's stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Sysco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 75.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $76.16 on Monday. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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