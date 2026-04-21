Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,918 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $159.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.11. The company has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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