Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 6,134 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the software company's stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Autodesk were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Anchyra Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.9% in the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the software company's stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its position in Autodesk by 16.7% during the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 7,000 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 158.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the software company's stock worth $65,248,000 after acquiring an additional 167,064 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the software company's stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $196.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.50 and a 1-year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $189.20 per share, with a total value of $378,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

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