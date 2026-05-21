Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.36% of Krystal Biotech worth $26,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company's stock worth $126,870,000 after purchasing an additional 481,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 970.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,595 shares of the company's stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 177,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,083.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,713 shares of the company's stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,346 shares of the company's stock worth $186,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $490,361,000 after acquiring an additional 117,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $6,580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,403,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,324,427.55. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 11,803 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total value of $3,252,788.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,198,817.87. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,714 shares of company stock worth $26,183,109. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $302.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.01. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.80 and a 52 week high of $319.48.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%. On average, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $220.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut Krystal Biotech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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