Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 215.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,794 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 133,024 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Lam Research were worth $41,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $297.99 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $372.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 31.27%.The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,441 shares of company stock worth $27,614,296. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research reported record quarterly revenue of $6.72 billion , up 30% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share exceeded the $1.69 consensus estimate. Strong NAND demand and record Customer Support revenue were key contributors. Reuters: Chip equipment maker Lam Research forecasts strong revenue on AI boom

Lam Research reported record quarterly revenue of , up 30% year over year, while adjusted earnings of exceeded the $1.69 consensus estimate. Strong NAND demand and record Customer Support revenue were key contributors. Positive Sentiment: The company guided for fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of approximately $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion and EPS of $2.00 to $2.30 , well above analyst expectations of roughly $7.0 billion in revenue and $1.81 EPS. The forecast suggests momentum is carrying into 2027. Seeking Alpha: Lam Research pops up after Q4 revenue jumps 30%; outlook smashes estimates

The company guided for fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of approximately and EPS of , well above analyst expectations of roughly $7.0 billion in revenue and $1.81 EPS. The forecast suggests momentum is carrying into 2027. Positive Sentiment: Management cited accelerating AI-related demand across memory, advanced packaging and wafer-fabrication equipment. Analysts characterized the company as having an “extraordinary runway” into 2027, and Needham raised its EPS estimates while reaffirming a Buy rating and $390 price target. Benzinga: Needham raises Lam Research EPS estimates

Management cited accelerating AI-related demand across memory, advanced packaging and wafer-fabrication equipment. Analysts characterized the company as having an “extraordinary runway” into 2027, and Needham raised its EPS estimates while reaffirming a Buy rating and $390 price target. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $367 from $404 but maintained an Overweight rating; B. Riley also reduced its target to $350 while retaining a Buy rating. The cuts may reflect valuation or risk-management concerns rather than a deterioration in the earnings outlook.

Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $367 from $404 but maintained an Overweight rating; B. Riley also reduced its target to $350 while retaining a Buy rating. The cuts may reflect valuation or risk-management concerns rather than a deterioration in the earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity shows executives have been sellers, with no reported open-market purchases in the past six months. Broader risks include semiconductor cyclicality, China-related equipment restrictions and elevated valuation after the rally.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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