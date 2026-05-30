Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.07.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks.

Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho Securities reiterated its Buy rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone.

Mizuho Securities reiterated its rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone. Positive Sentiment: Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further.

Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research.

Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool.

Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary questioned whether the semiconductor rally is getting ahead of fundamentals, warning that chip stocks could face a pullback if the current “supercycle” narrative weakens.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $318.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $333.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $263.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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