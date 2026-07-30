Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,181 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its position in Lam Research by 42.0% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 259,921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,532,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $59,973,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 6.4%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $252.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.79. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research earned $1.82 per share , above the $1.69 analyst consensus and up from $1.33 a year earlier. Revenue rose 30% year over year to a record $6.72 billion , slightly exceeding estimates. Lam Research Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Lam Research earned , above the $1.69 analyst consensus and up from $1.33 a year earlier. Revenue rose 30% year over year to a record , slightly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company issued substantially stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion and EPS of $2.00 to $2.30 , versus consensus estimates of $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. Lam Research Forecasts Strong Revenue on AI Boom

The company issued substantially stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of and EPS of , versus consensus estimates of $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Management cited robust demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, particularly from continued artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment and advanced chip production. The outlook suggests AI-related capital spending is supporting near-term orders. Lam Research Posts Record Quarterly Revenue

Management cited robust demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, particularly from continued artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment and advanced chip production. The outlook suggests AI-related capital spending is supporting near-term orders. Neutral Sentiment: The results were broadly viewed as a beat-and-raise report, although investors are assessing whether the unusually strong outlook is sustainable given Lam Research’s cyclical semiconductor-equipment business and elevated valuation.

The results were broadly viewed as a beat-and-raise report, although investors are assessing whether the unusually strong outlook is sustainable given Lam Research’s cyclical semiconductor-equipment business and elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: LRCX remained under pressure amid a broad semiconductor pullback, tighter Federal Reserve expectations, Middle East tensions and renewed concerns that advances in Chinese lithography could alter China’s demand for foreign chipmaking equipment. These sector and geopolitical risks overshadowed the favorable quarterly figures. Lam Research Is Down After China Lithography Jitters

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $364.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,611 shares of company stock worth $32,250,190. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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