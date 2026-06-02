Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 745.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $3,645,427,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $317.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.43 and a fifty-two week high of $333.33. The stock's 50-day moving average is $265.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.29. The stock has a market cap of $396.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 75,737 shares of company stock valued at $17,738,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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