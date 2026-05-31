Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Lam Research were worth $50,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,645,427,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks.

Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho Securities reiterated its Buy rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone.

Mizuho Securities reiterated its rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone. Positive Sentiment: Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further.

Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research.

Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool.

Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary questioned whether the semiconductor rally is getting ahead of fundamentals, warning that chip stocks could face a pullback if the current “supercycle” narrative weakens.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $318.18 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $263.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $333.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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