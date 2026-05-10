Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,519 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,312,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,512,854,000 after purchasing an additional 718,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $294.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $297.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.97. The firm has a market cap of $367.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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