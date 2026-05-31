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Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Stock Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Lamar Advertising logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 232,235 shares worth about $29.4 million.
  • Lamar Advertising reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.00 beating estimates of $0.82 and revenue of $528 million topping expectations.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus and recent price targets ranging up to $170; the company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.60 per share.
  • Interested in Lamar Advertising? Here are five stocks we like better.

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,235 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Lamar Advertising worth $29,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $767,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,102.50. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $152.46 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $113.66 and a twelve month high of $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average of $133.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.86 million. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Lamar Advertising's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.08%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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