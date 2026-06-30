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Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Increases Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
June 30, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning increased its Intel stake by 4.4% in the first quarter, buying 64,462 more shares and bringing its holdings to 1,520,799 shares valued at about $67.1 million.
  • Several other large institutional investors also boosted their Intel positions, and the filing shows that 64.53% of Intel’s stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • Intel reported a stronger-than-expected quarter, with EPS of $0.29 versus $0.01 expected and revenue of $13.58 billion versus $12.32 billion expected, while analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Hold” and a target price of $93.93.
  • Interested in Intel? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520,799 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 64,462 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Intel were worth $67,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Up 2.6%

INTC opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $141.45. The company has a market cap of $662.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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