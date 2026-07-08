Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 31,449 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699,942 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 31,449 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.0% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $770,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $245.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here