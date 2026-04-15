Lansing Street Advisors Has $9.98 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Lansing Street Advisors decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,239 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lansing Street Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors' holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $628.38 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $599.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.92. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $427.93 and a 1 year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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