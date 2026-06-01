Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires 515,649 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,703,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 515,649 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 3.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.98% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $83,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

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