Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Buys 216,158 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 216,158 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up 3.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.37% of Equity Residential worth $87,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 37,510 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus set a $70.00 price target on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.25 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $65.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.57 and a 1 year high of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $779.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.79 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equity Residential's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.7025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential's payout ratio is 112.40%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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