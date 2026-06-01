Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 710,422 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Realty Income worth $41,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,067,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $186,497,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $10,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after purchasing an additional 684,949 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund PDN purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,434,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 73.0% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts: Sign Up

Realty Income Stock Up 0.0%

O stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.52 and a 1-year high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Realty Income's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on O. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Realty Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Realty Income wasn't on the list.

While Realty Income currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here