Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,623 shares of the company's stock after selling 382,508 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.75% of Curbline Properties worth $18,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,461,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,711 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,547,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 815,060 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 577,037 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,778,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,966,000 after purchasing an additional 562,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 2,226.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 454,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 434,526 shares in the last quarter.

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Curbline Properties Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $29.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 0.55. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.34 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CURB

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,244,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,591,997.51. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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