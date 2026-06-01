Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $16.56 Million Stock Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 23,495 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of BXP worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BXP during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BXP by 892.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in BXP during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in BXP during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in BXP by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on BXP in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BXP from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore set a $62.00 price objective on BXP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BXP from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BXP

BXP Stock Performance

BXP opened at $60.09 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Insider Activity

In other BXP news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311 shares in the company, valued at $18,613.35. This represents a 86.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 7,063 shares of company stock worth $418,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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