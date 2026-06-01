Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,416 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 70,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $144.50 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $139.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.20. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $125.71 and a one year high of $155.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Extra Space Storage's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is currently 145.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,447,609.60. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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