Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $87.51 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,804,956 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,334 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust accounts for 3.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 2.39% of Americold Realty Trust worth $87,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 23.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 176,581 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 70.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 220,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 90,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,208,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,677,000 after buying an additional 367,920 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company's stock.

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Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:COLD opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.97. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $18.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Americold Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently -235.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $14.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report).

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