Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,534,217 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $66,938,000. Sabra Healthcare REIT accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Sabra Healthcare REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

SBRA opened at $19.89 on Monday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $211.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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