Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,258 shares of the company's stock after selling 255,379 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.16% of COPT Defense Properties worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,127,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 16.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,457,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,566,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,630,000 after purchasing an additional 253,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 21.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,669,000 after purchasing an additional 506,593 shares during the last quarter.

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COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

CDP stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.79. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. COPT Defense Properties's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CDP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDP

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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