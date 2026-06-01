Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 481,835 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732,642 shares of the company's stock after selling 481,835 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of VICI Properties worth $48,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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VICI Properties Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.38.

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About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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