Laureate Education $LAUR Position Trimmed by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,815,949 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 1.23% of Laureate Education worth $61,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company's stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 915,653 shares of the company's stock worth $30,830,000 after buying an additional 343,013 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 288,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 156,414 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 186,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LAUR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $32.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.00.

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Laureate Education Stock Up 0.7%

Laureate Education stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.06 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Laureate Education's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

Further Reading

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