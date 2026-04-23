Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. FTI Consulting comprises 1.7% of Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.'s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 10,081.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 321,731 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,961,000 after buying an additional 318,571 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $43,516,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,750 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 247,066 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 936.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,385 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $23,862,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 17,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,534. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $187.85. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of -0.01.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $990.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.49 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.15%.FTI Consulting's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTI Consulting has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCN

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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