Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Free Report) by 154.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,335 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 69,440 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 763.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1,682.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company's stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARLO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. William Blair started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.67.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $1,020,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 499,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,848,194.50. This represents a 11.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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